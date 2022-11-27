Trudeau's hearing testimony makes it clear the problem isn't protests — just conservative ones

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's testimony at the Public Order Emergency Commission from earlier that day. You can watch Trudeau's full testimony here.

"If you read between the lines... he's basically saying conservatives are not allowed to protest for conservative causes, but if this is left-wing virtue signalling causes, for example, allowing people to continue to inject themselves with poison until they ultimately reach an untimely death, that's fine. You can do those sorts of things. It's conservatives, or people who just want to go back about their lives, that are protesting me and disrupting me, that's the real problem here," Sheila commented.

