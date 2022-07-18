Justin Trudeau's new haircut earns him comparisons to a Roman dictator and character from 'Dumb and Dumber'

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

Justin Trudeau’s new haircut is earning him unfavorable comparisons to Jim Carrey’s character in “Dumb and Dumber,” among other comparisons.

Trudeau, who already has a reputation of not being the brightest bulb in the room, is being compared to Carrey’s mentally-challenged character from the movie, in which he stars alongside Jeff Daniels.

The screwball comedy features Carrey and Daniels stumbling upon a briefcase full of ransom money owned by the mafia as they set off across the country to return the briefcase.

A viral tweet by Canada Proud included Justin Trudeau’s face superimposed onto Carrey’s face in the movie, quickly garnering thousands of likes and retweets.

Trudeau really is dumb and dumber. pic.twitter.com/lQpDjH4KHC — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) July 17, 2022

Others compared his haircut to that of the Roman dictator, Gaius Julius Caesar.

Mockery of Trudeau's intelligence aside, Trudeau has also been criticized for becoming the embodiment of the so-called fascists he claims to oppose. Last week, Joe Rogan, who hosts the massively popular “The Joe Rogan Experience,” condemned the Canadian leader as a “f*cking dictator.”

“Canada is communist,” said Rogan. “They’re f*cked. They gotta get rid of that guy [Trudeau].”

“I liked him before the pandemic,” he added. “I was like he’s a handsome guy. … Good looking guy, confident talker. And during the pandemic I’m like ‘oh, you’re a f*cking dictator.’”

“Oh, you don’t like criticism?” Rogan continued. “You’re trying to shut down criticism by saying that all your critics are misogynists and racists. You hear he said that about the trucking people. The truckers. He called them all misogynists and racists. Yeah he’s gross. He’s a sketchy guy. He’s got some f*cking shaky deals. I would like to see like where the money is coming from… why do you want everybody to get injected every four months? They don’t need that anymore.”

