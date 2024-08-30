Kamala Harris inflated record, broke finance rules in 2003 DA run
The Vice President's 2003 San Francisco DA run is marred by controversy over trial experience claims and campaign spending.
Kamala Harris faced scrutiny over-inflated claims about her prosecutorial experience and a significant campaign finance violation during her 2003 run for San Francisco District Attorney.
Harris, who promoted herself as a seasoned prosecutor with "thirteen years of courtroom experience," claimed in campaign materials to have tried "hundreds of serious and violent felonies."
However, when challenged by opponent Bill Fazio during a radio debate, she admitted to trying only about 50 cases, the New York Post reports.
"I think that's misleading. I think that's disingenuous," Fazio said, questioning Harris' trustworthiness and leadership capabilities. Harris defended her record, emphasizing her leadership experience and community engagement.
The future vice president also ran afoul of local campaign finance rules. After pledging to adhere to a $211,000 spending limit, her campaign exceeded it by over $91,000. This resulted in a $34,000 fine from the San Francisco Ethics Commission, one of the largest penalties of its kind on record.
Harris ultimately won the election, defeating incumbent Terence Hallinan. She went on to serve as California's Attorney General and U.S. Senator before becoming Vice President.
A spokesperson for Harris downplayed the controversy, stating, "Vice President Harris oversaw and was involved in the prosecution of hundreds of serious crimes before she was elected District Attorney of San Francisco."
The statement emphasized Harris' decade-long experience prosecuting various serious crimes in Alameda County and her leadership roles in San Francisco's District Attorney's office.
- By David Menzies
Stand With David Menzies!
David Menzies is being intimidated, falsely arrested, and harassed in a repeated effort. It needs to stop and we're fighting back.Support our legal fight
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.