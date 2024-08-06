AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Vice President Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate, three people confirmed to the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Walz, a midwestern governor, could prove helpful to Harris’s campaign in the Midwest. Republican opponent and former President Donald Trump won Michigan and Wisconsin in his win against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, though Trump would lose those states in 2020.

Unburden Ourselves from Kamala Harrishttps://t.co/BEhVOlwF6r — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 3, 2024

Walz will join Harris following a hectic and historic few weeks in American history. Momentum appeared to be on the side of the GOP after Trump was nearly assassinated at a rally in Pennsylvania. Just a couple short weeks later, President Joe Biden would announce that he would not seek re-election, essentially clearing a path for Harris to become the nominee for the Democrats.

Sources said that Harris considered nearly a dozen candidates before focusing on a select few, all of whom were white men.

The Minnesota governor is described by the Associated Press as being a “low-key partner who has proven himself as a champion for democratic causes.”

Walz is a veteran and served in congress before running for governor in 2018, winning the state by more than 11 points.

DNC staff on Kamala Harris: 'she's weirdly unpopular,' and 'people call her ditzy'



According to DeCerce, Harris is "weirdly unpopular" and lacks significant "accomplishments," despite her three-year tenure as vice president under President Joe Biden.https://t.co/9HD35dovjt — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 31, 2024

Walz’s handling of the Covid-19 health crisis, as well as the civil unrest sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer, have both been criticized by his opponents.

At a cost of $350 million, approximately 1,300 properties in Minneapolis were damaged by the civil unrest, of which nearly 100 were entirely destroyed. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tracked 164 structure fires due to arson in the Twin Cities region during the riots.

Walz won reelection in 2022 by nearly eight points.