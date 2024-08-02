Kamala Harris under fire for comments on prisoner exchange

Her comments drew comparisons to a 2022 incident where she repeatedly emphasized "the significance of the passage of time" during a speech in Louisiana. In that instance, Harris stated, "We were ... talking about the significance of the passage of time. Right? The significance of the passage of time," and continued, "So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs."