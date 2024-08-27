Kamala Harris would be 'a disaster' for America: Trump Hispanic communications director

E-transfer (Canada):

At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Polanco, Mexico, Jaime Florez, the Hispanic communications director for the Republican National Committee and Donald Trump’s campaign, offered a scathing critique of the current U.S. administration and its future prospects.

Florez emphasized the dire state of the U.S. economy under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. He lamented, “the economy is just in ruins. People cannot make it to the end of the month. They have to make decisions on a daily basis, like whether to put gas in their car or buy breakfast for their kids.” He criticized the administration's handling of immigration, stating, “more than 10 million illegal immigrants have entered the country, creating problems that will take decades to resolve.”

In case you are wondering why Kamala Harris has so many demands for the ABC debate, this is what happened the last time she tried to be President. pic.twitter.com/jOiOWnYOqb — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) August 26, 2024

Florez expressed skepticism about Harris’s potential candidacy, arguing, “it’s going to be difficult for her, but not impossible. We think it’s a good opportunity to compare what we had with President Trump to what we have now with Harris and Biden.” He asserted that Trump’s previous tenure brought stability and prosperity, contrasting sharply with the current administration’s performance.

Kamala Harris on the border wall over the years:



2017: "Asking taxpayers to pay for a border wall is a terrible idea."



2018: "Funding Trump’s unrealistic border wall would be a gross misuse of taxpayer money."



2019: "Trump's border wall is stupid."



2020: "As I said, Trump's… pic.twitter.com/RxWrRZ1MRh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2024

Addressing the media’s portrayal of Trump, Florez claimed, “They try to blame President Trump for things that have happened under the Democratic presidents over the last 16 years. Those four years under Trump were the best we had.” He condemned what he sees as a politically motivated misuse of the justice system against Trump, stating, “They created a lot of bogus charges and a witch hunt that didn’t get anywhere.”

On the issue of immigration, Florez noted the shift in illegal crossings, saying, “Now they’re coming through ports of entry. We have even more people coming through our borders than before.” He stressed the need for legal and controlled immigration, criticizing the current policies as harmful to both U.S. citizens and immigrants.

Finally, Florez weighed in on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s endorsement of Trump, calling it significant: “Numbers are numbers, and adding more supporters is always good. Kennedy was treated terribly by his own party, and his endorsement is a testament to the current Democratic Party’s disconnect from its own legacy.”

BREAKING—Robert Kennedy Jr. EXPLODES, endorses Donald Trump, blasts Kamala Harris, and slams the undemocratic Democratic Party and the corrupt mainstream media, warns that the food industry is poisoning Americans in their millions with obesity skyrocketing.



NOTE: Independent… pic.twitter.com/iT9Ud0gNOO — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 23, 2024

Florez concluded with a stark warning about the future under a Harris presidency, predicting, “It’s going to be a disaster. It will be our last free election because they will make citizens out of millions of immigrants, pack the Supreme Court, and implement disastrous policies.”