Washington congressional candidates state their cases ahead of looming midterms

The United States’ midterm elections are quickly approaching, and congressional candidates are participating in last-ditch efforts ahead of election night on Nov. 8, nearly one month away.

On Thursday, a grassroots campaign event featuring Republican candidates Joe Kent (WA-03) and Doug Basler (WA-09) kicked off in Renton, Washington at KC’s Seafood Restaurant where Kent and Basler informed the public about their platforms and why they are the best candidates for the United States House.

Kent, an Army Veteran and Gold Star husband, spoke about the Biden administration’s failed policies that have resulted in skyrocketing inflation, open borders, high crime, and abuse of power; which includes the weaponization of the Department of Justice (DOJ) against their political opponents. Kent is an “America-first” candidate who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and defeated Republican incumbent Jamie Herrera Buetler in August. Buetler, who many refer to as a “RINO,” received severe backlash over the past few years after she sided with House Democrats and voted to impeach Trump the two times it was brought forth for a vote.

Basler, a youth pastor and businessman, believes that freedom in the United States is at stake and focused on the urgency for Republicans to win back the House and the Senate in order to stop the Biden administration from implementing further policies that have resulted in the Nation’s economic decline.

For Basler, the most important issues facing the nation and his district are high crime, election integrity, inflation, and education indoctrination. Basler is running in a Democrat stronghold against longtime incumbent Adam Smith.

Rebel News journalist Katie Daviscourt reported on the event and interviewed both candidates to help inform the public about their positions and to gain a better understanding of their platforms.