Rebel News Banner Ad - Mother's Day Merch at the Rebel News Store

Keep 'em coming: Roxham Road crossing hurts legal immigrants, benefits Liberals | Alexa Lavoie

It can take three years for a legal immigrant to be accepted into Canada. Why do that when you can cross illegally at Roxham Road in three minutes — and have police carry your bags.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 03, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

Keep the Roxham Road border crossing closed? Are you nuts? So what if it's tarnishing legal immigrants, creating a security risk or potentially bringing in more variants and cases of COVID-19 that the government is so concerned about.

Quebec-based Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie has been covering the situation at Roxham Road, the popular crossing between Canada and the United States where illegal immigrants continue to enter Canada.

Joining David Menzies on last Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, Alexa spoke about how she thinks the Trudeau Liberals are fine with keeping the crossing open because they're hoping to attract future voters.

For all of our reports covering the crossing at Roxham Road, click here.

To see more of Alexa's conversation with David Menzies, and new episodes of Rebel Roundup every Friday, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

Justin Trudeau Canada Immigration Quebec Roxham Road News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.