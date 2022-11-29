Freedom Convoy Lawyer, Keith Wilson expresses his thoughts on the Commission!

E-transfer (Canada):

Will the decision be made in a neutral and unbiased manner? A peaceful demonstration calling for an end to mandatory mandates ended in disaster after Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act on February 14 to dismantle the demonstration.

After more than a month of inquiry into the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Commissioner Rouleau heard many different testimonies from politicians, citizens of Ottawa, various police units, the convoy organizers and many others.

Many contradictions were observed, and it seems that not only was there chaos in the police system but also in the political system.

Several lawyers are defending the interests of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, those who were arrested and thrown in jail for expressing their dissent to their government.

To review our coverage of this commission, go to TruckerCommission.com.