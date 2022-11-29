Freedom Convoy Lawyer, Keith Wilson expresses his thoughts on the Commission!
Keith Wilson was in Ottawa during the convoy to bring his legal skills to protect the convoy organizers. He was also one of the witnesses called to testify. On the very last day of the commission, Keith Wilson gave us his perspective on the commission of inquiry into the state of emergency.
Will the decision be made in a neutral and unbiased manner? A peaceful demonstration calling for an end to mandatory mandates ended in disaster after Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act on February 14 to dismantle the demonstration.
After more than a month of inquiry into the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Commissioner Rouleau heard many different testimonies from politicians, citizens of Ottawa, various police units, the convoy organizers and many others.
Many contradictions were observed, and it seems that not only was there chaos in the police system but also in the political system.
Several lawyers are defending the interests of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, those who were arrested and thrown in jail for expressing their dissent to their government.
To review our coverage of this commission, go to TruckerCommission.com.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.