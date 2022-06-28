Tamara Lich's lawyer Keith Wilson with Ezra Levant on why the Freedom Convoy organizer was arrested
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the convoy to Ottawa, was arrested last night on a Canada-wide warrant.
On tonight's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Tamara Lich's lawyer Keith Wilson, Q.C., joined Ezra to discuss her arrest for alleged breach of bail conditions.
The apparent breach came after Tamara was photographed with another convoy to Ottawa organizer, Tom Marrazo, at a recent Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms event.
Tamara Lich's lawyer Keith Wilson relays her message to Canadians: “Remain peaceful” ahead of Canada Day protests.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 28, 2022
Tamara was arrested this week for alleged breach of bail conditions.
Sign our petition: https://t.co/9xUaBqm7Oj pic.twitter.com/aHGjGSMGTZ
This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.
To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.