Tamara Lich's lawyer Keith Wilson with Ezra Levant on why the Freedom Convoy organizer was arrested

Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the convoy to Ottawa, was arrested last night on a Canada-wide warrant.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 28, 2022
  • Advocacy

On tonight's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Tamara Lich's lawyer Keith Wilson, Q.C., joined Ezra to discuss her arrest for alleged breach of bail conditions.

The apparent breach came after Tamara was photographed with another convoy to Ottawa organizer, Tom Marrazo, at a recent Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms event.

Alberta Canada Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms
