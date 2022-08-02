UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith on Net Zero emission plan

E-transfer (Canada):

On July 27, seven United Conservative Party leadership candidates debated in Medicine Hat, months after Premier Jason Kenney stepped down despite winning a slim majority in a confidence vote.

Danielle Smith, one of the potential replacements and former leader of the Wildrose opposition party, spoke out about her own net zero climate goal.

Danielle Smith comes out in support of net-zero climate policies at the UCP Leadership debate taking place in Medicine Hat, AB.





Net zero is a term made popular in recent years by the World Economic Forum and the United Nations, which signifies the reduction of a country’s carbon emissions down to zero. This requires phasing out of the a reliance on the oil and gas industry and developing energy from what these organizations call a “cleaner” source.

But oil and gas being at the heart of the Albertan economy.

Despite introducing her own net-zero plan, Smith came out in opposition of the WEF's presence in Alberta by stating in a tweet that “no one in [her] government will be permitted to have any ties with their organization.”



Denouncing or rejecting the WEF has become a popular trope in conservative politics. Pierre Poilievre, the frontrunner to lead the Conservative Party of Canada, also stated he would ban any ministers from attending the Forum's meetings.

At a Calgary Stampede event hosted by @WBrettWilson, Conservative leadership front runner Pierre Poilievre says he would ban federal ministers from attending the World Economic Forum.

Moments after supporting a net-zero goal, Smith declared her support for farmers facing a 30% nitrogen cap due to the Trudeau government's net-zero policies.

Danielle Smith comes out against the Trudeau 30% nitrogen cap on fertilizer that undermines farmers and Canadian agriculture.





Since Smith claims she is against the WEF while wanting to advance the same policies seems contradictory, Rebel News reached out to Smith for some clarity.

This is her response:

The Federal carbon tax and arbitrary WEF emissions targets are scams that do nothing to improve the environment

You don't improve the environment by destroying livelihoods and causing food shortages

We can lower emissions the right way, the Alberta way - through Alberta technology and selling more clean Alberta energy to the world

First and foremost - We will support and recognize the work of Alberta companies working on technology that makes producing and using fossil fuels more sustainably

Second, we will get Alberta LNG and other clean energy products to Asia, Europe and the US to replace reliance on coal

Those 2 things - Alberta tech and selling our clean energy to the world - will do more for the environment than all of the harmful virtue signalling policies of the woke left establishment combined

