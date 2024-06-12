Labor accused of ‘erasing women’ after funding non-gendered cervical cancer campaign
Critics argue that the controversial campaign's language erases women and alienates key groups.
The Federal Government has allocated millions of dollars to a new cervical cancer campaign, sparking controversy over its use of non-gendered language.
Concerns have been raised by the Opposition about the $3.3 million funding awarded to ACON, a community organisation whose campaign phrases like “people with a cervix” and “front hole” instead of “vagina.”
A 2023 awareness video produced by ACON omits the word “women” entirely, featuring an actor stating:
“If you have a cervix, the test can save your life.”
Federal Liberal Senator Claire Chandler criticised the language as unclear and offensive to women, questioning the government’s support for what she called a “radical ideology.”
“Questions need to be asked about why the government is paying taxpayer money hand-over-fist to this organisation to push their radical ideology that, quite frankly, is insulting to women and wildly out of step with what Australians would expect from our federal departments, particularly our federal health departments,” Senator Chandler said. “It’s really disappointing to see the federal government choosing to give money to a group that it knows is erasing what it means to be a woman.”
Cervical cancer remains the fourth most common cancer among women globally, with the World Health Organisation reporting about 660,000 new cases in 2022.
In Australia, the disease claims over 200 lives annually, with more than 70% of cervical cancers occurring in women who have never been screened or are not up-to-date with screening.
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.