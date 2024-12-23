RCMP, Justice Department admit 'lack of data' on arson-linked wildfires

The federal government has admitted it does not track data on arson-related wildfires.

In response to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Marc Dalton, the Justice Department and the RCMP revealed their record-keeping systems are unable to distinguish between arson-caused wildfires and structure fires.

Dalton’s inquiry sought details on arson-related wildfires between 2016 and 2024, including the number of charges laid, sentences given, and the scope of damages. However, the federal departments said no such data exists in their systems.

Wildfires have increasingly been cited as evidence of a climate crisis by the Federal Liberals. 

In Alberta, Premier Danielle Smith has launched investigations into the potential role of arson in the province’s wildfires, while in British Columbia, RCMP data identified 29 wildfires in the Okanagan as caused by arson over four years. Similarly, in Quebec, arsonists have been charged with setting large fires that have gained international attention.

Admitting human responsibility, especially criminal intent, would force them to shift focus from their green agenda to addressing real criminal issues. And that doesn’t fit with their climate crusade, does it?

meta-img

