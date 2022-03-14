Laid-off Keystone XL pipeline workers blame Biden for growing energy crisis

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Detroit News - Dale G Young

Laid-off Keystone XL pipeline workers are blaming U.S. President Joe Biden for causing the country’s growing energy crisis.

The workers, who lost their jobs after Biden cancelled construction of the Keystone XL pipeline immediately after taking office, say that the U.S. is in “deep trouble” if the president’s energy policies continue to inhibit the oil and gas industry.

As Rebel News previously detailed, Biden’s move to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office was followed up by the imposition of new environmental regulations and the administration’s refusal to issue new drilling permits, an environmentalist policy that has come under intense scrutiny as gas prices soar.

Rather than accepting responsibility for his policy failures, Biden has attempted to pass the buck to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine. The United States, alongside its European allies, have sanctioned Russia over the ongoing conflict which has now entered its third week.

“They’re gonna go up,” Biden said last week when asked in Texas about the surging price of gas. Asked if he had a plan to fix the problem, Biden told reporters, “I can’t do much right now. Russia’s responsible.”

Speaking to Fox News, Neal Crabtree, a laid-off Keystone XL worker, said that Biden’s liberal policies are causing the surge in gas prices.

“As long as Biden is using this policy of any-way-but-an-American-way, we’re in for some deep trouble,” he said.

“The thing about the Keystone is the workforce is ready to go. We can build this thing,” Crabtree explained to Fox & Friends. “We can have this thing up and going in about eight months.”

His remarks were echoed by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who wrote, “While Biden ramped down America’s energy production, destroying blue-collar jobs and livelihoods along the way, Putin ramped up.”

“We should be able to sustain ourselves and not depend on other nations raising their price and then affect us. That shouldn't even be in the question,” said another worker who spoke to Fox News this past weekend.

The workers told the station that the only way to get the price of gas down was to put the thousands of laid off Keystone XL workers back to work.

“He's pushing for solar and wind power, but it's been proven over and over, that's just not as efficient as burning natural gas, refining crude,” said a laid off oil worker. “We are sick of hearing, ‘This is Putin's price hike.’”

In regard to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s claims that oil companies are simply refusing to drill despite having the leases to do so, oil workers said that there isn’t any oil in the locations permitted by the White House.

“If there was oil there, the gas companies would already be drilling it and they would already be producing it. And it's a lie,” said a worker.