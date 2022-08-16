Large amount of cocaine found in Key West Florida

E-transfer (Canada):

Authorities in Key West, Florida, located three hours away from Miami and at the southernmost tip of the United States, found a large amount of what is suspected to be cocaine floating off the island on Saturday, August 13.

Key West police stated that officers were sent to the Coconut Mallory Marina around 3:30 p.m. after someone informed investigators that they had seen a large bale floating about 50 miles offshore of the marina.

The Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office stated that there were 25 rectangle-shaped bricks wrapped in green plastic with black XXX decals on each.

According to investigators, the total estimated weight of the package is around 55 pounds. The suspected cocaine bricks were later turned over to federal authorities.

Narcotics trafficking has become a big issue in the United States, as seen with the recent fentanyl crisis. China supplies materials to Mexican cartels to develop the narcotic and then smuggle it into the United States.

The effects of narcotics trafficking are also seen in the United States, with the leading cause of death for people ages 18-45 being opioid overdose, as well as record amounts of drugs being smuggled through the southern border.