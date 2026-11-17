Our British Columbia and Alberta shows completely sold out, and this Saturday, it’s Ontario’s turn.

On Saturday, November 21, I’ll be at Rebel News LIVE! in Whitby, Ontario, our final stop of 2026. And I want you there.

You’ve watched me chase down documents governments would rather you never saw. Vaccine records and reports that Health Canada sat on or tried to ignore. The billions Ottawa won’t account for. The spending every level of government refuses to total up and disclose. And next on the docket, most recently, is this Liberal high-speed rail land grab.

Now come hear it first-hand from all of us, and ask me about my reporting yourself.

I’ll be joined by Ezra Levant, David Menzies, Alexa Lavoie, Scarlett Grace and 10 special guests for a full day of speeches, live panels and Q&A.

Doors open at 8 a.m. with a catered breakfast, the program starts at 9 a.m., lunch is included with every ticket, and you’ll have all day to meet the Rebel team and fellow Rebels who are just as fed up with the state of affairs in this country as you are.

And if you want an evening with our leadership and special guests, there is an exclusive VIP dinner option. Spots for that are very limited.

See, Canada is at a crossroads, and the people who love this country need to stand together and speak up.

Calgary and Vancouver didn’t wait. Those shows sold out. Toronto is your last chance this year.

Get your tickets now at RebelNewsLive.com, and I’ll see you on Saturday.

BUY TICKETS NOW!