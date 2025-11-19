Latest attack on Canadian identity: Palestinian flag raising

The ongoing assault being waged against Canada's by left-wing activists was the topic of Ezra's monologue on Tuesday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, which came in the aftermath of a Palestinian flag raising event in Toronto.

That flag raising, and others like it across the country, were the latest attack against the country's culture, history and beliefs, Ezra said.

First recalling the effort to remove Sir John A. Macdonald from the $10 bill, Ezra said he was “glad” Viola Desmond “stood up for her rights” during an incident at a theatre. “But that's the entirety of her notoriety; in fact, she left Canada altogether and moved to the United States.”

Desmond was “a good woman,” he continued, adding he was “sorry” that she was “moved to a different seat for a racial, racist reason.” However, her accomplishments or as historical importance to Canada compared to Macdonald, the country's first prime minister and key force behind Confederation, were not nearly as significant.

But Desmond was “chosen not because she is a powerful figure in history,” but rather “for the opposite reason, to replace a powerful figure in history on our $10 bill, to deracinate our country, to undo our past, to smear our past, to recast our past as embarrassing,” Ezra said.

Drawing back to the Palestinian flag raising event, Ezra said “they're waving the Palestinian flag not because it's a country — it's not.” Instead, it's being waved “precisely because it's anti; it's anti-Israel, it's anti-Canada, just like they are.”

The demonstrators “don't actually care about Palestine as a country,” he continued, pointing to U.S. President Donald Trump's offer to transform Gaza under a peace deal, just like numerous other peace proposals over the decades.

“I don't think they actually care about another Arab or Muslim country; they're already more than 50 of them. This isn't really about making another state for the Palestinians,” he said.

“I think this is about destroying a state, Israel, and in Canada, I think it's about destroying our country, too. Our history, our beliefs, our heroes, as well.”