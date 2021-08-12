Lawsuit argues against COVID vaccines for those with natural immunity

A nurse in Germany recently made headlines after it was reported that she had been injecting patients with a saline solution instead of COVID-19 vaccines. The nurse, through her lawyer, is claiming that she is not a vaccine skeptic, but rather that she panicked after breaking a vial of vaccines.

The outrage directed toward this nurse's for her actions serve as an example of a violation of personal bodily integrity. But where is the same outrage when this happens in reverse, when vaccines are forced on someone who doesn't want the vaccine?

Jenin Younes, a criminal defence and civil liberties lawyer in the United States, joined Ezra on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss her lawsuit arguing against forced vaccinations.

Jenin's lawsuit, issued on behalf of a professor at George Mason University who recently had COVID-19, recovered and does not want to take a vaccine because of this, is challenging the narrative that all the vaccine is the only safe way to protect from COVID-19:

They are not going to compromise on a natural immunity, that was actually their response to me in the first place. They linked to a CDC webpage that says we can't be sure about natural immunity. This is a silly response in a number of ways. First of all, it's this sort of general statement. As we know, as many scientists like Martin Kulldorff and Jay Bhattacharya have said, it's a ridiculous thing to say: well, we don't know how long natural immunity lasts. We don't know how long immunity from the vaccine lasts, nobody knows that either; in fact, we're making guesses about the vaccine based on what we know about natural immunity. It's also silly because they're saying you can't be sure you have the antibodies just because you had COVID, based on time or whatever, but professor Zywicki has actual proof in the form of these antibody tests he's been getting regularly, which should override any sort of general statements about this.

