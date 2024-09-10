Lawyer says Canada's pandemic act paves path for totalitarian coup

E-transfer (Canada):

While the World Health Organization (WHO) advocates for enhanced global surveillance and control in the name of pandemic prevention and preparedness, the Canadian federal government is advancing its own significant legislative changes.

Bill C-293, officially known as the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act, passed third reading on June 5 and will move to the Senate next week for royal assent.

This bill is under intense scrutiny. Lawyer Lisa Miron, a seasoned legal expert with 24 years of experience and a background in environmental science, has raised alarms about its potential dangers, criticizing the bill for its vague definitions and broad powers granted to the Minister of Health. She says this could pave the way for excessive control, censorship, and even a police state – much of what the global population already experienced throughout the COVID response.

Miron warns that the bill’s provisions have sweeping implications for agriculture, food supply chains, and the environment. As the bill progresses, its impact on various sectors and individual freedoms remains a crucial point of contention.

The act will amend the Department of Health Act by appointing a new role: the “national pandemic prevention and preparedness coordinator.” This position, housed within the Public Health Agency of Canada, will carry out tasks and directives as deemed “appropriate” by the Minister of Health.

Miron points out that the Public Health Agency of Canada has already set up a satellite office for the WHO, known as the “National IHR [International Health Regulation] Focal Point,” under Article 4 of the IHR. This move, she argues, suggests that directives could come from international bodies rather than being solely based on Canadian interests and needs.

Housed within the act are stipulations around the “collection and sharing of data” through the “establishment and interlinking of surveillance systems.” The act also ropes in the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food, the Minister of Environment, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. It mandates collaboration on “measures to increase public health capacity around the world and to ensure equitable access to vaccines, testing equipment and treatment.”

Miron says all of this doesn’t bode well because it ignores the real, actionable ways to prevent or reduce the likelihood of a pandemic. She explains that this could be done in a multitude of ways.

“Eliminate conflicts of interest so that pandemics aren’t profitable,” Miron starts off by saying.

"Two: shut down the selling of pathogens from our labs at levels one, two, three, and four; three: eliminate funding for gain-of-function research; four: eliminate diplomatic immunity; five: eliminate immunity from prosecution in contracts for these preventive measures that aren’t effective at preventing [illness]. Anything that I would say is relevant to preventing a pandemic is not here."

Another concerning element of the bill is the section directing the government to “promote commercial activities that can help reduce pandemic risk, including the production of alternative proteins.”

“Bingo, so you're eating bugs or Gates’ meat printed in some lab or Soylent Green... the grant of power is so totalitarian. Here we are, reducing pandemic risk, not by looking at gain of function research, but by eating bugs,” explains Miron.

“There you go Canada. I want you to get mad,” she elaborates. “I want you to say no, I’m not eating bugs to reduce pandemics. For public health, embedded with the WHO, passed by our Trudeau/Singh government… anyone who proposed this bill and passes it is proposing a coup on Canada… we want our country back and the only way to do it is to reverse all the bills Trudeau has brought in.”

Miron has issued an urgent call to action, giving Canadians a convenient one-click link to send a form email to senators, urging them to vote NO on Bill C-293.