'Left to die': B.C. woman flees Canada TWICE for adequate cancer care

By David Menzies Stand With David Menzies! David Menzies is being intimidated, falsely arrested, and harassed in a repeated effort. It needs to stop and we're fighting back. Support our legal fight E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

An estimated 31,379 Canadians died while waiting for surgery or diagnostic scans in just 13 months, according to a Second Street report. And Kristin Logan could have been one of them.

Did you know there is a waitlist to get on the waitlist to see an oncologist in BC? That is the state of our cancer care - worst in Canada - after 7 years of this NDP government.#bcpoli #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/BQazXzfL8F — Renee Merrifield (@ReneeMerrifiel3) March 10, 2024

In Spring 2023, Kristin, who was then a healthy, happy mom, wife and veteran, started to fall ill. She began experiencing irregularities with her menstruation and, most notably, severe bloating that made her appear eight months pregnant.

After seeking care at a Vancouver Island hospital, her symptoms were incorrectly brushed off as irritable bowel syndrome, until her husband advocated for the doctors to scan her abdomen to get more answers.

Kristin had Stage 4 ovarian cancer.

Unbelievable!



Did BC's chief cancer doctor, Kim Nguyen Chi -a man endorsed by Health Min @adriandix - viciously assault Vancouver Freedom fighter @alexthecomic in 2021 because he told covid jokes?



Alex thinks so. Click the link for more info. https://t.co/ffajlNaoRi pic.twitter.com/C9hdhZjt4T — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 2, 2023

As if that wasn’t scary enough, she and her husband, Donovan James, join Rebel News to discuss the many roadblocks the couple faced trying to get care, including the B.C. Cancer Society, which is run by an allegedly violent and NDP-endorsed Dr. Kim Chi.

After withering away, and with a doctor friend suggesting she leave Canada for her best shot at survival, Kristin fled to the University of Washington State Medical Center to immediately experience real care.

Now, Kristin shares how B.C.’s crumbling health-care system failed her a second time only six months after the first, causing the then-dying mother to unplug herself from the hospital and once again flee back to Seattle.

Scott Piercy, another B.C. colon cancer patient who fled the province to save his life, went to Germany. Piercy and Logan have had to pay a small fortune to take such measures despite the B.C. NDP premier’s promise to improve cancer care delays.