Left-wing Aussie media outlet slammed for mocking Charlie Kirk assassination

Far left-wing Australian publication The Chaser has come under fire for publishing content that mocked the assassination of popular American conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The satirical outlet, which has previously worked with the ABC and enjoyed mainstream support, published an article and accompanying post in response to the shooting on Thursday.

“R U OK? Day not going well at Turning Point” was the headline, a reference to the incident taking place on the same date as a national suicide prevention campaign.

The article included a paragraph suggesting Kirk’s stance on firearms was connected to the shooting:

“Turning Point reportedly began to question their views on gun control measures that could help stop any more tragedies like this occurring, but decided to stick to their guns after remembering that the shooting happened at a school.”

The Chaser gloating over Charlie Kirk being shot in the neck and bleeding out to death in front of his family. They’ve turned off comments. Share this around so they disgrace themselves all around the world. https://t.co/RgbVcvALuB pic.twitter.com/lQeJTRFzHy — Stephen Chavura (@ChavuraStephen) September 11, 2025

The post quickly drew outrage online, prompting The Chaser to disable comments on its X account.

The piece was authored by the publication’s editor John Delmenico, who also made comments on his personal X account. He wrote: “Charlie Kirk’s Russian boss sending him an R U Ok Day email as we speak.”

Prior to 2016, The Chaser was a prominent media force in Australia, with its brand of political satire regularly making headlines in the country; however, its popularity has waned in recent years as its content became more radical.

Absolutely vile from The Chaser. The author of this unfunny nastiness looks exactly as you would expect. https://t.co/lmpCUiINUH pic.twitter.com/MVnShn8cpB — CAMOKAT (@CAMOKAT6) September 11, 2025

On September 9, Delmenico also shared a Jezebel article titled “We paid some Etsy witches to curse Charlie Kirk,” captioning it: “Jezebel is now the only news source I trust.”