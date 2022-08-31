Left wing group tries to smear Ted Cruz in 'secret' recording, gets egg on their face

Yanky Pollak/Rebel News

The leftist organization that’s trying to be like Project Veritas attempted to shame Republican Sen. Ted Cruz by secretly filming him and then falsely claiming that they got him to agree that he wants to defund the FBI.

Meidas Touch, a dark money Democrat organization that runs paid hit pieces and smears against Republican politicians, published a tweet by “Under Current” purporting to show Ted Cruz agreeing to defund the FBI.

In the video, which has been viewed over a million times, the senator nods to show that he is listening to the speaker, who then states “I think it’s imperative that you really have to defund the FBI after all the witch hunts that are going on,” Cruz shakes his head in disapproval.

“It is horrific the abuse of power at the FBI, and it’s wrong,” replies Cruz. “And there needs to be a complete housecleaning that happens at the FBI.”

Cruz’s statement that the FBI needs housecleaning is hardly him calling for the organization to be defunded, if anything, it shows that the senator still maintains faith in the American justice system and its ability to right the course.

In a statement on Twitter, Cruz publicly rebutted the false claim made by Meidas Touch, stating:

Leftie twitter is gonna lie–it’s what they do–but every word I said is true:

- the FBI’s raid was a horrific “abuse of power”;

- there needs to be “a complete housecleaning” at FBI;

- we need “real oversight” from Congress.

All absolutely true!

More: https://t.co/xKYPHGbjQi https://t.co/tlb5DU5Tjy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 30, 2022

Steve Guest, Cruz’s comms director, also responded to the tweet to state, “Obviously, @MeidasTouch didn’t watch the video before tweeting. Instead, they’re just brazenly lying.”

Obviously, @MeidasTouch didn’t watch the video before tweeting. Instead, they’re just brazenly lying. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 30, 2022

CNN reporter and fact-checker Daniel Dale corrected the record and debunked the Meidas Touch’s claim.

“Nowhere in this video does Cruz actually agree with the idea of defunding the FBI - or say anything about defunding at all,” wrote Dale. “She proposes defunding; he pivots to ‘housecleaning.’ (And if you’re gonna try to interpret a head-nod followed by a head-shake that’s some weak sauce,” Dale wrote.

Dale additionally rebutted a false claim by Travis Akers to state that the senator from Texas “quite clearly wasn’t talking about defunding.”