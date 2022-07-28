Leftists Protest Outside SAS 2022

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News was present at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit 2022 in Tampa, Florida when around 100-150 protesters showed up on July 23, the second day of the event.

People at the site were protesting the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. The ruling gives the power back to the states on whether they want to legalize abortion in their jurisdiction.

When asked about her reason to be there, a pro-abortion protester said, “Abortions are already regulated by abortion clinics. I don't want the government and people in power to tell me what I can do with my body.”

Another protester who spoke to Rebel News stated, “The Republicans are hijacking our government. It's pretty scary when women don't have rights, when LGBTQ gets their rights taken away, when white people don't respect black people, it's basic human rights.”

People were also protesting against Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and members at Turning Point USA.

“Tell Ron DeSantis to eat my ass.” a protester told Rebel News.

Activists were constantly trying to block Rebel News from speaking to people, with one woman yelling, “Do not engage,” and another person yelling, “Don't let him talk to you! Don't let him talk to you!”