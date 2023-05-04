Legal victory: The Democracy Fund helps maskless shopper beat criminal charges
According to TDF's press release, 'Wendy Kirkland was criminally charged with obstruction over two years ago when she went shopping with her mother at Hart Store in Woodstock, New Brunswick. As Wendy was maskless, the police were called.'
Wendy Kirkland was charged with obstruction after her disability prevented her from wearing a mask while shopping in her local Hart store.
LEGAL VICTORY ⚖️— The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) May 4, 2023
TDF lawyers secure withdrawal of criminal charges against maskless shopper:
The legal ordeal for a disabled shopper, criminally charged with obstruction after shopping maskless, finally came to an end in a provincial courtroom Tuesday when all charges were… pic.twitter.com/UsPgVN8hrd
The Woodstock New Brunswick woman was violently apprehended and thrown to the ground by police in a parking lot after store staff called authorities after Wendy refused to mask-up while shopping.
According to The Democracy Fund’s press release, after attending the store, police confronted Wendy and demanded proof of her exemption. Wendy, whose disability is highly sensitive and private, refused to provide documentation but complied with police directions to leave the store.
Wendy’s story and a video of the encounter was previously featured on Rebel News.
The Democracy Fund, founded in 2021, is a registered Canadian charity with a focus on civil liberties litigation and education. All donations to The Democracy Fund qualified charitable tax receipt and make important victories like Wendy's possible.
