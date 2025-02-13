Legault says Quebec doesn't need America's aluminum market

In an attempt to redirect manufacturing back to the United States, President Donald Trump is slapping tariffs on all aluminum and steel imports to the country. Being neighbours to this massive market, a significant share of American aluminum imports come from Quebec.

But worries over access to the U.S. are of little concern to Premier François Legault, who said the provincial exports could shift elsewhere around the world.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their reactions to the premier's bold statement on Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream.

“So, what I heard there, is our federal government is greenlighting resource delivery out of Eastern Canada to international markets over the Atlantic,” Lise noted, “while also killing our ability as Western Canadians to get our product through Eastern Canada. That's what I'm hearing them do.”

Sheile then recalled how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed there was “no business case” for liquified natural gas projects, shutting down several potential deals.

“We can't get our resources offshore in Western Canada,” Sheila said. “It is a disgrace. Some place that is as mineral and oil and gas rich as Canada — at least Western Canada — we can't get anything to export markets. We could be like Singapore; we could be like Dubai. Infinitely wealthy.”

