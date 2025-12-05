Lengthy land acknowledgements are unbearable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini say there's better priorities for Toronto city council to focus on than spending two minutes on a land acknowledgement decrying Canada's alleged past history of slavery.

A Toronto city council meeting featuring a lengthy land acknowledgement recently went viral on social media, with many commenters mocking the two-minute diatribe as a needless waste of time.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini cringed at the virtue-signalling effort that was on display.

“The city is in complete disarray, and this is the kind of priorities city council has? This is craziness,” said Tamara, adding she “didn't even realize” the city had an anti-black racism committee.

“We didn't have slavery here; people fled slavery to here,” added Sheila. “Actually, I'm not being accurate. There was slavery here, Indigenous tribes would capture slaves from each other, which the Catholic church very much frowned upon when they were doing their missionary work here,” noting peace between tribes was brokered by Catholics in Alberta.

“Are the schools just not teaching about The Underground Railroad” and slaves seeking freedom fleeing to Canada, wondered Tamara, suggesting the council's anti-black racism webpage is “just as ridiculous as you'd think.”

Apparently, Toronto wants to return to segregation, said Sheila. “It feels like we're going backwards.”

