Let Us Worship! Petition dropped off to Montreal mayor & Steven Guilbeault

We're here in Montreal, delivering our “Let Us Worship” petition to Mayor Valérie Plante and to the office of Steven Guilbeault, Canada’s Minister of Culture and Identity.

Why? Because earlier this summer, the City of Montreal and Parks Canada blocked U.S. pastor and musician Sean Feucht from leading a worship service. Police even tried to shut it down — and worse, an anti-Christian protester snuck inside the church and set off two smoke bombs, damaging the building.

Instead of protecting the church, city officials issued a $2,500 ticket, claiming the prayer gathering violated bylaws. Lawyers from The Democracy Fund are now fighting that ticket in court, arguing the city abused its power and violated Charter rights.

You can still contribute to the church's legal defence by donating to TDF at LetUsWorship.ca.

Meanwhile, Mayor Plante has no issue letting pro-Hamas demonstrations flood our streets for nearly two years — where people openly glorify terrorism and call for the death of Jews. But when Christians gather peacefully to pray? She intervenes.

Our petition demands three things:

Stop banning worship on public land.

Stop caving to mob outrage.

And protect the Charter rights of all Canadians, not just the politically fashionable ones.

There were more than 25,000 people who signed the petition, and your voices matter.

Christianity is under attack in this country. That’s why we’re here today — to see if our leaders will acknowledge our petition or ignore it like they’ve ignored so many Canadians.