Liberal-appointed senator calls lack of foreign interference disclosure a “disgrace”

A Liberal-appointed senator is calling for greater transparency and accountability within the Senate following troubling reports of foreign interference within the Canadian Parliamentary system.

Senator Percy Downe called on the Senate to “stand up and speak up,” as outlined by Blacklock’s Reporter.

Lib-appointed @PercyDowne says Senate must see security reports to find if there are foreign agents in the Upper House: "Stand up and speak up," he said. https://t.co/ECeYAHdDPl #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/O7HE99XiHy — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) November 22, 2024

“It’s been almost six months since the Special Report of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians stated foreign actors cultivated relationships with members of Parliament and senators,” said Downe, criticizing that no senator had been allowed to read the uncensored report, calling it a “disgrace.”

The June Committee report “Special Report on Foreign Interference in Canada’s Democratic Processes and Institutions” warned of potential unlawful conduct of parliamentarians acting on behalf of, or influenced by, foreign agents.

“These are particularly concerning examples of behaviour by a few Parliamentarians. Some may be illegal, but are unlikely to lead to criminal charges, owing to Canada’s failure to address the long-standing issue of protecting classified information and methods in judicial processes,” it reads.

Despite this, no names have been publicly disclosed.

Downe has expressed his frustration, believing that Senate leaders must be fully informed so they can address any potential threats. “The leaders of groups in the Senate have a right to know what is in the full version of this report and, if required, a duty to act on what it contains,” he said.

This is WILD.



Senior PMO officials, including the Prime Minister, were telling CSIS they were wrong when CSIS came to them with intel reports about foreign interference. pic.twitter.com/VXnLg3pdlK — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 9, 2024

Downe asked Senator Marc Gold, who serves as the Government Representative in the Senate, if he had been informed by “any minister, political staff or federal government employee that senators have been named in the unredacted report?”

“I do not have access to the report,” replied Gold.

“Have you heard any comment about any senator involved?” asked Senator Downe. “The answer is no,” replied Gold.

Downe reminded senators that they have a “duty to act on what the report contains,” and urged them to take action.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc downplayed the situation during his testimony at the Foreign Interference Commission in October. LeBlanc suggested that errors of judgement were to blame and were not criminal in nature, according to the “intelligence” he has “access to.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deflected the situation entirely during his testimony, claiming that he had “explosive” intelligence implicating the Conservative Party in foreign interference, while still refusing to name names.

TRUDEAU LIES: Nando DeLuca for the Conservative Party hammers Trudeau for his salacious testimony today about knowledge of CPC parliamentarians being allegedly contaminated by foreign interference.



When pushed, Trudeau's entire story falls completely apart. pic.twitter.com/S8Kz6cvCrW — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 16, 2024

This prompted the leader of the opposition, Pierre Poilievre, to dismiss the testimony and cite Trudeau as lying.