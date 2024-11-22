Liberal-appointed senator calls lack of foreign interference disclosure a “disgrace”

Tamara Ugolini
  |   November 22, 2024   |   News

A Liberal-appointed senator is calling for greater transparency and accountability within the Senate following troubling reports of foreign interference within the Canadian Parliamentary system.

Senator Percy Downe called on the Senate to “stand up and speak up,” as outlined by Blacklock’s Reporter.

“It’s been almost six months since the Special Report of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians stated foreign actors cultivated relationships with members of Parliament and senators,” said Downe, criticizing that no senator had been allowed to read the uncensored report, calling it a “disgrace.”

The June Committee report “Special Report on Foreign Interference in Canada’s Democratic Processes and Institutions” warned of potential unlawful conduct of parliamentarians acting on behalf of, or influenced by, foreign agents.

“These are particularly concerning examples of behaviour by a few Parliamentarians. Some may be illegal, but are unlikely to lead to criminal charges, owing to Canada’s failure to address the long-standing issue of protecting classified information and methods in judicial processes,” it reads.

Despite this, no names have been publicly disclosed.

Downe has expressed his frustration, believing that Senate leaders must be fully informed so they can address any potential threats. “The leaders of groups in the Senate have a right to know what is in the full version of this report and, if required, a duty to act on what it contains,” he said.

Downe asked Senator Marc Gold, who serves as the Government Representative in the Senate, if he had been informed by “any minister, political staff or federal government employee that senators have been named in the unredacted report?”

“I do not have access to the report,” replied Gold.

“Have you heard any comment about any senator involved?” asked Senator Downe. “The answer is no,” replied Gold.

Downe reminded senators that they have a “duty to act on what the report contains,” and urged them to take action.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc downplayed the situation during his testimony at the Foreign Interference Commission in October. LeBlanc suggested that errors of judgement were to blame and were not criminal in nature, according to the “intelligence” he has “access to.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deflected the situation entirely during his testimony, claiming that he had “explosive” intelligence implicating the Conservative Party in foreign interference, while still refusing to name names.

This prompted the leader of the opposition, Pierre Poilievre, to dismiss the testimony and cite Trudeau as lying.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

