Evan Solomon accidentally craps all over Carney campaign

When Evan Solomon left his broadcast role with mainstream media outlet CTV, he was quick to join the Eurasia Group, the consulting firm that also hired longtime Trudeau ally Gerald Butts following his departure from the federal government.

Now returning to the political sphere as a Liberal candidate, Solomon celebrated the launch of his campaign office in Toronto with a post on social media.

Except, as observers were quick to point out, the photo painted a bad picture of what's become of Canada's urban centres following 10 years of the Liberals at the helm of government.

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini shared their reactions to this latest slip up from Solomon, who had previously reposted an image mocking Prime Minister Mark Carney just days earlier.

“He's so proud to be running, but what a perfect encapsulation of what the Liberals and their policies have done to big cities,” Sheila said. “We can see graffiti, urine, feces. And this was their campaign photo, so I'm going to guess they maybe even cleaned this up a little before they took the photo.”

“This is the Carney Canada that they want to continue,” she added.

If this is what the streets look like in front of the Liberals' campaign offices, “take a gander down some other side streets in Toronto and see what you'll find,” remarked Tamara.

“There you have it; there's the Liberal leadership,” said Tamara. “There they are, standing in front of poop. So, yay Canada.”