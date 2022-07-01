Liberal commentator Rex Chapman slammed for 'racist' attack on Justice Clarence Thomas

CNN Plus

Twitter personality and former NBA athlete Rex Chapman has come under heavy criticism for insinuating that Justice Clarence Thomas is a white man in blackface.

Posting on his typically incendiary timeline on Twitter, Chapman shared a video from a 2018 graduation even at Christendom College, showing Justice Thomas posing with the son of late Justice Antonin Scalia, remarking that Thomas appeared to be the only black man in the scene.

“Not another person of color in the picture…” Chapman remarked. “I think the thing I think is most funny about this is that these white kids and their parents view this as their entry into black America.”

“Clarence Thomas would last 20-30 seconds in an NBA locker room,” he continued, asking, “Why have you never seen Clarence Thomas at an NBA game? As in — ever?… Bill Clinton used to come to our games in Landover with the Bullets. Clarence Thomas - never.”

The time Justice Clarence Thomas attended the graduation event of Christendom college students along with Late Justice Antonin Scalia's son. 2018.



Not another person of color in the picture…pic.twitter.com/ErWyeVtaLc — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

The suggestion that Clarence Thomas’ absence from basketball games makes him less-genuinely black did not go unremarked by numerous commentators who took issue with Chapman’s insinuations.

When a follower of Chapman’s replied to state that the Justice is “Clayton Bigsby…only thing is, he isn’t blind,” Chapman replied with an “on target” emoji, suggesting he agreed with the assessment that the judge is a racist black man who thinks he’s white.

Clayton Bigsby is a popular character from the Dave Chappelle Show, where the comedian portrayed a blind white supremacist who is unaware of his racial makeup.

Doubling down on his initial attack, the former CNN+ host shared a clip from the popular comedy in which a reporter meets Bigsby.

The reporter asks: "How could this have happened, a Black White Supremacist?"

Chapman also laid into Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, whom he claimed was planning on filling Thomas’ seat on the Supreme Court with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is also black. Chapman highlighted how both Cameron and Thomas are married to white women, suggesting that they might be race traitors.

As pointed out by Maze More on Twitter, Chapman’s claim that Thomas had never shown any interest in basketball was plainly false.

“Dear racist,” wrote Moore. “Here is a clip of Judge Thomas giving a pep talk to the Lady Vols. You can find it on YouTube. He goes on to say that he always wanted to be a basketball player and that he watches all of their games.”