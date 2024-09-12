Assistant deputy speaker demands Trudeau’s resignation

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Cracks in the traditionally tight-knit Liberal caucus are beginning to show after the assistant deputy speaker publicly called for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation. MP Alexandra Mendès said he should not lead the Party into a fourth campaign.

“My constituents do not see Mr. Trudeau is the person who should carry the Party into the next election and that’s the message that I carry,” Mendès said in an interview with Radio-Canada. Dozens of her constituents expressed concerns with Trudeau remaining party leader.

As of writing, the governing Liberals trail the Conservatives in polls by double-digits, a trend that has continued for almost a year.

A recent Leger poll found the Tories (43%) and Liberals (25%) each gained two percentage points over the summer, while the NDP fell five points.

“If I listen to my constituents, which is supposedly what we’re meant to do, yes, I have to say we would have to change leadership,” Mendès continued. She represents voters in the suburban Montréal riding of Brossard-St. Lambert.

PM Trudeau gives his reason for refusing to meet with disgruntled Liberal MPs who are calling for his resignation following the party's embarrassing byelection defeat in a Toronto riding the Liberals have held since 1993.https://t.co/jUtoWGAecm pic.twitter.com/ANY7tc2dXr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 3, 2024

Voters will head to the polls in the Manitoba riding of Elmwood — Transcona and Montreal-area riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun next Monday, when Parliament resumes from the summer recess.

That follows a shocking by-election defeat in Toronto-St. Paul’s in late June, a riding once considered a Liberal stronghold, prompting several calls for Trudeau to resign.

On January 24, outgoing Liberal MP Ken McDonald told Radio-Canada his caucus colleagues should reassess Prime Minister Trudeau as party leader.

Liberal MP Wayne Long later penned a letter openly calling for Trudeau to resign in late June.

“For the future of our party and for the good of our country we need new leadership and a new direction,” he writes. “The voters have spoken loud and clear [that] they want change.”

However, Prime Minister Trudeau has stated his intention to seek a fourth term. If successful, he would become the first federal Liberal leader to win four consecutive elections since Wilfrid Laurier in 1908.

After "ripping up" the supply-and-confidence agreement that helps keep PM Trudeau's Liberal government in power, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says when the next election comes, it will be a choice between Singh's NDP or Poilievre's Conservatives.https://t.co/Nk1RiFZm4H pic.twitter.com/NCVXltIcuq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 5, 2024

All federal parties are on high alert after New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh ended his Supply And Confidence Agreement with the Liberals, originally supposed to be in place until June 30, 2025.

This month, Singh named Jennifer Howard, a former Manitoba labour minister, as his national campaign director. Meanwhile, Trudeau named Mark Carney, a former Bank of Canada governor, as chair of a Task Force on Economic Growth.

A quick dissolution of the 44th Parliament is expected to take place on September 16, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet, who represents 32 votes in the minority Parliament, confirmed he will seek concessions from Trudeau. He did not elaborate.

“We may have discussions which will not always and every day in every instance pose a danger to the government,” Blanchet told reporters.

Ass't Deputy Commons Speaker becomes first Lib MP to call for @JustinTrudeau ouster: "He is no longer the right leader." https://t.co/Fr9iU3lwZE #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/NyoUsxNTJI — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) September 10, 2024

“What are you looking for in terms of gains?” asked a reporter. “Please, let me keep something for tomorrow,” replied Blanchet.

“How do you feel about getting all this additional power?” asked a reporter. “Good,” replied Blanchet.

Bloc House Leader Alain Therrien told The Globe and Mail their support won’t come cheap. “I’m the one who will negotiate,” he said.

Among their priorities include greater control over immigration, less federal intrusion on areas of provincial jurisdiction, and more health care funding.

The Liberal share of the popular vote has dwindled each term Trudeau has remained in office. The Party since winning its lone majority government in 2015 has lost 1.4 million votes, from 6.9 million to 5.5 million.