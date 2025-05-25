Liberal energy minister promises to be a 'voice for Alberta'

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   May 25, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

In his first speech as Energy Minister, Tim Hodgson pledged a "clean slate" and committed to ending a decade of mistrust between Alberta and the federal Liberal government.

"I'm not here to waste your time," Hodgson told the Calgary Chamber of Commerce. He aims to reset relations by building more infrastructure projects in a more timely manner. 

"No more five-year reviews,” Hodgson said. “Decisions will come in two years for all projects. This is not a time for half measures or slow steps.”

Last month, Prime Minister Mark Carney introduced a one-stop permit system for energy projects, mirroring a proposal from the Conservative Party.

Hodgson emphasized that his Western Canadian background positions him to resolve disputes over natural resource development in Alberta and other western provinces.

“I may live in Toronto now but I was born in the Prairies,” he said Friday morning, noting Canada would “remain a reliable global supplier” of oil and gas under his watch.

The proposed change to the regulatory system would implement shovel-ready zones and lock down the permits to do the projects in a responsible way. 

"Canada will no longer be defined by delay. We will be defined by delivery."

Hodgson, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker and special advisor to Carney at the Bank of Canada, made a commitment Friday to realizing Canada as a dominant force in conventional, clean energy, and natural resources. 

"There are common projects that we can identify which will be quick wins," he said. "I think we were elected to show some quick wins."

The minister highlighted his involvement in the Canada-U.S. Alliance natural gas pipeline deal at Goldman Sachs, emphasizing its positive impact on natural gas prices, employment, Alberta's royalties, and federal revenue. Hodgson also served on the board of MEG Energy, an oil sands producer, from 2016 to 2019.

Oil executives were cautiously optimistic about Hodgson's comments, but the outcome remains to be seen.

Prime Minister Carney stated Canada must become an energy superpower. However, weeks prior, the Liberal leader indicated his party would not repeal Bill C-69, which requires extensive impact assessments for new projects.

Adam Legge, President of the Business Council of Alberta, said that Hodgson’s words “set a great opening tone for Alberta in a portfolio that’s going to be very important to Alberta.”

Concluding his speech, the energy minister emphasized national unity, stating that a strong Canada requires a strong Alberta.

Legge expressed confidence in the government's understanding of the natural resource sector after Minister Hodgson's supportive comments. This contrasts with Minister Guilbeault's recent statement about Canada not needing more pipelines.

“Frankly, I think Minister Guilbeault spoke out of line, and we’re seeing a much more positive tone from the minister who’ll be in charge of these projects,” said Legge.

