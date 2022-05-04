Liberal media decry leaked SCOTUS opinion

During last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we examined some of the more interesting reactions to the leaked SCOTUS opinion on Roe v. Wade. Not surprisingly, there were some alarming responses.

In a now-deleted tweet, New York Times contributor Amanda Duarte turned heads after sharing her viewpoint on the ruling stating "I do wonder how these white supremacist lawmakers would feel if their little white daughters were raped and impregnated by black men."

In this clip, we also discuss how the office of interim Conservative Party of Canada leader Candice Bergen sent out a memo to Conservative MPs stating that the party will not be commenting on the leaked SCOTUS opinion.

