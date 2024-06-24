Liberal MP apologizes after sending out bogus map of Canada with missing borders

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi has apologized after sending out a map of Canada that failed to recognize Prince Edward Island and the Yukon. The coloured map was sent out to constituents ahead of Canada Day.

Naqvi took to social media to acknowledge the mistake on the map.

"We made a mistake," Naqvi's post on X began. "The map is missing PEI and Yukon, My team and I apologize."

Hi #OttawaCentre friends!#CanadaDay is coming! To mark this moment, we sent a Canadian flag to you to display with pride.



"Please think of it as an interactive map to teach kids our geography, or to start to learn more about these amazing places."

The map had several other mistakes, including missing provincial borders between Quebec and New Brunswick and New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

"My team and I have been coming around and passing out Canada posters that remind us to support local businesses in our community," Naqvi said in a Facebook post last week.