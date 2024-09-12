Liberal MP baselessly brands journalist 'Russian asset'
Katrina Panova, a popular political commentator known as 'Kat Kanada' on X, and who works as an independent journalist for The Counter Signal, was smeared by Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen in a now-deleted post.
Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen recently accused Katrina Panova, also known as Kat Kanada on X, of being paid by Russia to criticize him on the social media platform.
In a now-deleted post, Gerretsen asserted Panova had "a foreign government paying (her) to engage" with him, calling for Panova to be brought before a parliamentary committee to testify.
Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen accuses @KatKanada_TM of being paid by a foreign government specifically to engage with him, learns he's getting sued, deletes post, then says he didn't accuse @KatKanada_TM of being paid by a foreign government to engage with him.… pic.twitter.com/GoTlEPuzQa— Mike Campbell 🍁 (@Skeptical_Mike) September 10, 2024
Panova joined Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to detail her plan to fight back. After Ezra explained how the Liberal MP attempted to backtrack on the accusation, despite not issuing an apology, Panova who works as an independent journalist for The Counter Signal, said she plans to pursue legal recourse:
I hope that we can pursue this matter to the full extent, because I do want to hold people like that to account. I don't want to let them get away with smearing the average citizen over and over without any repercussion.
If we let them get away with it once, we let them get away with it twice, three times, then they can just say whatever they want to say. And if we don't fight back, they can just say 'they didn't fight back it must be true.'
So, I don't want to give him an inch to smear Canadian citizens and to push lies about a person without doing any basic fact checking.
Our plan is to push it as much as we can to hold Gerretsen to account, and hopefully that will be a warning for anyone else who would be so carelessly willing to smear the average Canadian just because they oppose them politically.
- By Ezra Levant
