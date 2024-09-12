Liberal MP baselessly brands journalist 'Russian asset'

By Ezra Levant Rebel News LIVE! Rebel News LIVE! is back in Alberta on Saturday, October 5, 2024! Click here to get your tickets before they sell out. Buy tickets E-transfer (Canada):

Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen recently accused Katrina Panova, also known as Kat Kanada on X, of being paid by Russia to criticize him on the social media platform.

In a now-deleted post, Gerretsen asserted Panova had "a foreign government paying (her) to engage" with him, calling for Panova to be brought before a parliamentary committee to testify.

Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen accuses @KatKanada_TM of being paid by a foreign government specifically to engage with him, learns he's getting sued, deletes post, then says he didn't accuse @KatKanada_TM of being paid by a foreign government to engage with him.… pic.twitter.com/GoTlEPuzQa — Mike Campbell 🍁 (@Skeptical_Mike) September 10, 2024

Panova joined Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to detail her plan to fight back. After Ezra explained how the Liberal MP attempted to backtrack on the accusation, despite not issuing an apology, Panova who works as an independent journalist for The Counter Signal, said she plans to pursue legal recourse: