Liberal MP Randy 'Cocaine' Boissonnault must resign!
Randy Boissonnault has taken Liberal corruption to unprecedented levels — and that’s saying something in Justin Trudeau’s Canada.
Liberal MP for Edmonton Centre and former Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault is a liar and a fraud, and he was just fired from cabinet. That's not enough. He should be kicked out of the Liberal caucus and forced to resign in shame.
For those of you who need convincing, let’s go through the timeline of the saga of the man dubbed Cocaine Randy together.
Randy was first elected as a Liberal MP back in 2015. He was defeated in 2019 but managed to win back his seat in 2021. At the time, he checked all the right identity boxes for the Liberals. As one of the five openly gay MPs elected in 2015, he scored diversity points for being a rare Liberal from Alberta, and extra points for claiming to be an Indigenous Liberal from Alberta. This made him an important figure in Trudeau’s cabinet.
Randy has frequently used his identity to try to push his radical LGBTQ agenda onto rural Alberta communities—and he has thankfully failed as Randy does.
Alberta's proposed gender legislation "holds a bunch of daggers for our community," says Liberal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 5, 2024
He says Premier Danielle Smith has "terrified" people, and "queer kids don't need to be fixed. They're fine the way they are." pic.twitter.com/McUBO8yPD4
During his hiatus from federal politics between 2019 and 2021, Randy started a health and PPE import business at a very convenient time—right when his friends in Ottawa were mandating PPE and lockdown restrictions.
He launched the business with Stephen Anderson, a man Randy claims to have met on a plane. Anderson partnered with Randy to form Global Health Imports (GHI).
While Randy was not supposed to be involved in the day-to-day operations after being re-elected in 2021, text messages revealed otherwise. When Conservative MPs uncovered evidence of "Randy" running GHI, Boissonnault’s defence was laughable. He claimed it was a different Randy—someone else working at GHI who conveniently couldn’t be produced. The story later shifted to the texts being an autocorrect mistake. Sure, Randy.
While all this was unfolding, GHI was found to have secured sole-source contracts with Elections Canada for PPE. How convenient: Randy sits in the House of Commons ensuring lockdowns continue and masks are required to vote, while his company profits by selling those very masks to the government.
A medical supply company, co-owned by Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, received a federal contract while he was in office, records show. At the time, he had a 50% stake in Global Health Imports (GHI).https://t.co/0CAKxKAfCY— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 22, 2024
Meanwhile, GHI has been implicated in multiple fraud investigations for taking deposits on PPE that was never delivered. But instead of facing consequences, Randy got promoted within Trudeau’s cabinet, becoming the lead minister for the Jasper wildfire rebuild. He keeps failing upward.
To make matters worse, GHI shares a mailing address with a woman involved in cocaine trafficking, which earned him the nickname 'Cocaine Randy'.
But we’re still not done. Randy and GHI received federal contracts by claiming Indigenous status, taking advantage of preferential awards for Indigenous-owned businesses. Randy sits in the Liberal Indigenous Caucus and has claimed his adoptive family was Métis and that his great-grandmother was a Cree woman. He even presented an "Indigenous name" at a press conference with Chief Billy Morin of the Enoch First Nation. However, genealogical records reveal that Randy’s great-grandmother was German, not Cree.
RANDY BOISSONNAULT-CAHONTAS:— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 19, 2024
"It's been reported that Randy Boissonnault's claims that his great-grandmother was Cree; that those claims were false. Those were claims that he personally made in the House of Commons." pic.twitter.com/X4hrewKYr1
These lies have drawn criticism from all political sides. Conservatives have been booted from the House of Commons for mocking him. Indigenous leaders, including former Liberal MP Jody Wilson-Raybould and Chief Billy Morin, are calling for his resignation. Even the NDP wants him gone. But Trudeau? He’s standing by his man.
Randy Boissonnault - Cocaine Randy, Cocahontas - has taken Liberal corruption to unprecedented levels—and that’s saying something in Justin Trudeau’s Canada.
How much more damage does he need to do before he’s removed from caucus? Lies, identity fraud, ethics violations, and blatant profiteering aren’t enough?
Let’s put an end to this embarrassment.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
