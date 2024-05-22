Liberal MP John Aldag stepping down to run for BC NDP

The Canadian Press / Tijana Martin

Liberal MP John Aldag announced that he will resign from his federal seat on May 27 as he seeks the nomination to run provincially for the NDP in British Columbia.

The two-time Liberal MP said that his announcement comes with a "heavy heart."

“I have had no greater honour in my life than to serve for almost seven of the past nine years as your representative in Ottawa,” Aldag said.

He first won election in 2015, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping victory over the Harper Conservatives.

In 2019, Aldag narrowly lost to Conservative candidate Tamara Jansen, with the race decided by a margin of just under 1,400 votes.

In the 2021 election, Aldag reclaimed the seat in another closely contested campaign, securing victory by just over 1,600 votes.

“Over the course of these two terms, I have had the privilege of working with many incredible MPs and senators across parties on numerous pieces of legislation, both government-sponsored and private members’ bills,” a statement from Aldag read.

“I am very proud of the updates to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act that I worked on in my first term and passed in my second, as well as numerous budget bills that helped address issues facing Canadians such as housing and affordability,” he continued.

Aldag said that he spoke to local NDP members about running in the fall election back in February. He confirmed on May 17 that he would seek the nomination, which requires him to step down as MP. He said he would speak to NDP members if he gets the nomination by doing some doorknocking.

Before entering politics, Aldag held a senior position with Parks Canada and worked at various locations nationwide, including the Fort Langley National Historic Site.