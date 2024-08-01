Liberal-NDP axis blocks committee testimony from head of Liberals' green slush fund

The head of Sustainable Development Technology Canada, Annette Verschuren, was able to avoid testifying before a House of Commons committee by Liberal, NDP and Bloc Quebecois MPs.

Liberal-NDP axis blocks committee testimony from head of Liberals' green slush fund
Cape Breton University
Remove Ads

Liberal appointee Annette Verschuren was found to have "improperly furthered" the interests of companies she was associated with. She was set to testify in a special House of Commons industry committee hearing for two hours Wednesday.

However, Liberal-NDP coalition MPs and their Bloc enablers voted to preserve their summer vacation from prickly questions about corruption. 

Verschuren was appointed to Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) in 2019, yet he continued to serve on the board of two not-for-profit corporations, the Verschuren Centre for Sustainability in Energy and the Environment, which she founded, and the MaRS Discovery District.

She also remained chair, CEO and majority shareholder of NRStor Inc., a company she founded that builds, owns and operates energy storage projects.

Two one-time contributions of $50,000 to $100,000 from SDTC went to companies associated with the Verschuren Centre or MaRS.

Also in question was an approval of COVID-19 emergency relief funding for NRStor.

Ethics Commissioner Konrad W. von Finckenstein wrote in his report that, “because of her roles as a director of MaRS, the Verschuren Centre and SDTC, Ms. Verschuren improperly furthered the interests of the beneficiaries of SDTC funding to companies associated with those accelerators.”

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced in June that he will shut down SDTC, but the role of SDTC will live on under a mandate with the National Research Council. 

An earlier auditor general report found that STDC had an extreme lack of oversight and that many projects funded through the agency were ineligible.

Liberal Party of Canada News Analysis Canada Government Waste
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.