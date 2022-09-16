Liberals are ordering crowd-control barriers for Quebec passport offices

The Canadian Press / ﻿Ryan Remiorz

By Ezra Levant Save Rebel News Rebel News and Ezra Levant received legal notice of intention to bring a lawsuit from Trudeau’s “disinformation” czar Jean-Christophe Boucher. He’s coming to censor us and to shut us down — we need your help. take action E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Liberal Party is now trying to control the crowds in Quebec passport offices by adding potential barriers.

A federal government tender notice posted on September 16 asks interested suppliers to apply before October 3, 2022.

Documents provided to Blacklock's Reporter in June showed that of the more than 26,000 employees of Service Canada, the agency in charge of passport processing, a total 18,362 were still working from home.

DOCUMENTS: Of 26,136 employees @ServiceCanada_E agency that handles passport applications, a total 18,362 are working from home.



“I completely understand the frustration Canadians are facing right now.”

— Minister @karinagould https://t.co/tohWEIRBdg @PassportCan #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/9uOOtCTQO8 — Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) June 15, 2022

Instead of ordering Service Canada bureaucrats back to work in the passport offices, the Liberals ordered more chairs to deal with the sometimes blocks-long line-ups for service and months-long processing delays at Canadian passport offices.

Long wait at the passport office?



Don't worry, the Liberals are buying more chairs so you can sit comfy while you wait all day!https://t.co/U1TIL5nKEF — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 30, 2022

Rebel News journalists visited the Montreal passport office where these crowd-control barricades are destined, and the line-up looked like something seen for Garth Brooks tickets rather than a government service.

Conservatives have been hammering the Liberals in the House of Commons on the passport delays since early summer.

Today in QP: The PASSPORT BACKLOG is an absolute MESS caused by Liberal incompetence. My constituency office is doing all we can to assist those who can't get through to Passport Canada, but my staff has waited hours on the 'HOTLINE' #passportdelays #pittmeadows #mapleridge pic.twitter.com/8KNhaK9FaC — Marc Dalton (@MarcDalton) June 17, 2022

New Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre took a swipe at the Liberals' passport office fiasco in his inaugural speech upon winning the leadership.

Pierre Poilievre calls out the Trudeau Liberals during his leadership win speech: "[Canadians] don't need a government to run their lives, they need a government that can run a passport office" https://t.co/U3rVpK1Wmj pic.twitter.com/IQU8nQxVja — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 11, 2022

Liberal MP Karina Gould, the minister in charge of the passport office disaster, must be held accountable for the processing delays, line-up, and street camping Canadians face to access their travel documents. To sign our petition calling for her to be removed, please visit www.FireGould.com.