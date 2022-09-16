Liberals are ordering crowd-control barriers for Quebec passport offices

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre took a swipe at the Liberals' passport office and said, '[Canadians] don't need a government to run their lives, they need a government that can run a passport office.'

Liberals are ordering crowd-control barriers for Quebec passport offices
The Canadian Press / ﻿Ryan Remiorz
The Liberal Party is now trying to control the crowds in Quebec passport offices by adding potential barriers.

A federal government tender notice posted on September 16 asks interested suppliers to apply before October 3, 2022.

Documents provided to Blacklock's Reporter in June showed that of the more than 26,000 employees of Service Canada, the agency in charge of passport processing, a total 18,362 were still working from home. 

Instead of ordering Service Canada bureaucrats back to work in the passport offices, the Liberals ordered more chairs to deal with the sometimes blocks-long line-ups for service and months-long processing delays at Canadian passport offices.

Rebel News journalists visited the Montreal passport office where these crowd-control barricades are destined, and the line-up looked like something seen for Garth Brooks tickets rather than a government service.

Conservatives have been hammering the Liberals in the House of Commons on the passport delays since early summer. 

New Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre took a swipe at the Liberals' passport office fiasco in his inaugural speech upon winning the leadership.

Liberal MP Karina Gould, the minister in charge of the passport office disaster, must be held accountable for the processing delays, line-up, and street camping Canadians face to access their travel documents. 

 

