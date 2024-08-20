Liberals blasted for ‘swanky’ caucus retreat in Ontario

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

By Ezra Levant

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went on another “lavish” retreat with members of his caucus, earning pushback from the Official Opposition. The Liberals spent nearly a week in Sudbury, Ontario for caucus meetings.

Nearly 50 Liberal MPs from the province spent last week at a “swanky” retreat at a local Holiday Inn, according to a Conservative spokesperson. Meetings began August 14 and concluded Saturday.

“They will discuss ways to make life more costly and miserable for Ontarians, especially those in Northern Ontario,” Sebastian Skamski told Barrie Today. The email, titled “Trudeau’s lavish retreat,” also criticizes the prime minister for not holding a media availability.

Details on costs for accommodation, food and other expenses have yet to be disclosed.

Trudeau attended briefly last Wednesday. Among the topics discussed were the ongoing housing crisis and fears of ‘American-style campaigning’ by Conservative MPs.

“We’ve got a lot of legislation we’ve got to pass and a lot of work ahead of us, and a lot of the items we’ve focused on — the affordability and cost of living ... and I raised home-heating, and we’re trying to figure out a way of how we move forward,” said Liberal MP Marc Serré.

“We’re being hit hard by the Conservatives, obviously, and they’re not proposing any solutions, they’re just building upon people's fears and bringing that kind of American-style politics.”

This coming fall session is “going to be tough,” Serré added.

Skamski criticized the government’s other “lavish getaways” the Liberals have billed taxpayers for since September 2022.

The feds held three multi-day junkets in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Vancouver, B.C. and Hamilton, Ontario, costing taxpayers $1,325,233.84, according to expense disclosures.

“It’s not an easy time to be a politician,” Prime Minister Trudeau said last August in Charlottetown.

Skamski also criticized the Liberals for their upcoming “lavish” national caucus retreat planned to take place on Vancouver Island next month.

A Privy Council Office spokesperson earlier clarified affordability junkets give ministers an opportunity to solve nagging challenges on behalf of Canadians.

“These retreats serve as working sessions where ministers engage in discussions and collaboratively develop strategic approaches to effectively advance the government’s priorities,” the spokesperson told the National Post.

According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Canadians want less government waste and more tax relief to make life more affordable. “So yeah, it’s not an easy time to be a taxpayer,” said federal director Franco Terrazzano.

“We are looking forward to continuing the work we’ve been doing on housing and doing even more,” Trudeau told reporters at the time. “We recognize and Canadians know that there’s not one silver bullet that’s going to solve the housing challenges.”

Conservative ethics critic Michael Barrett previously called the expense “unnecessary” and “insensitive.”

“In a slap to the face of Canadians struggling to make ends meet, the Liberals have spent over $1 million on their so-called affordability retreats producing no results,” he said.