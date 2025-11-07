Liberals drop medical exam requirement for asylum seekers applying for permanent residency

The federal government has quietly amended the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations to exempt asylum seekers already in Canada from medical exams when they apply for permanent residency.

According to Order in Council 2025-0747, dated October 30, 2025, the regulation — officially titled Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (Exempting Protected Persons in Canada from Medical Examinations when Applying for Permanent Residence) — will remove the requirement for a subsequent immigration medical exam for “protected persons and their accompanying family members in Canada who meet the criteria.”

The change means that individuals who were previously granted refugee protection status, and are now seeking permanent residency, will no longer be required to undergo a new health screening before being approved — even if years have passed since their initial examination.

The measure was introduced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) under the authority of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, and is slated for publication in the Canada Gazette on November 19, 2025 (SOR/2025-0223).