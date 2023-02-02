Liberals' 'Just Transition' Climate Plan Could Have Dire Consequences
Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss the federal government's 'Just Transition' climate plan.
On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila was joined by Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation to discuss the potential implications of the Trudeau Liberals' "Just Transition" climate plan. The project aims to drastically reduce carbon emissions in Canada.
As stated by Kris, "What it is, is basically their plan to get to net-zero, or whatever term you want to use to get to the agreed to amount of carbon emissions internationally...the Canadian version is called 'Just Transition.' And what it means is, just transitioning away from carbon-based fuels, so oil and gas to normal people speaking."
She went on to say, "What's weird here and interesting, is that other countries have their own plans, but all the ones that I saw use the word 'just' in it too. It's super weird. It's like this weird club. Scotland calls theirs their, 'Just New Deal.'"
This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Gunn Show.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
