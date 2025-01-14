Liberals looking to delay election as long as possible

The next scheduled federal election in Canada is currently set for October 20, 2025. But do Canadians want to wait that long before heading to voting booths across the country, likely leading to a landslide victory for the Pierre Poilievre-led Conservatives.

Polling by Ipsos and Global News in December, which followed former deputy prime minister and finance minister Chrystia Freeland's abrupt resignation ahead of the release of the fall economic update, showed a majority of Canadians are ready to cast their ballots earlier than October.

While an early election seems likely — given Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement that he intends to step down as Liberal leader and PM — if the decision were up to Health Minister Mark Holland, however, Canadians would be waiting until the fall.

“You know, we elect Parliament for four years,” Holland said on January 10. “Everybody's [saying], 'let's have an election, let's have an election'. Like, why? Every four years, you get an election. Like, democracy's not going anywhere folks.”

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their reactions to the Liberal minister's statement.

“These Liberals are going to rag the puck as long as they can, and they're going to have the full cooperation with the NDP,” Sheila said, fearing NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will, yet again, support the Liberals tenuous hold on Parliament. “I think that's what's going to happen, these guys are going to dodge a confidence vote. The NDP are not going to help bring down the government and it's going to be October. I'm sure of it.”

David, meanwhile, called Holland out for playing politics.

“Mr. 'I'm all for set election dates', umm, why did we go to the polls in 2021 again?” he rhetorically asked, criticizing the Liberals for calling an early election during the pandemic as an attempt to grab more power.

Holland's message was not for the public, Sheila replied. “That was a message for Jagmeet Singh, saying fall in line and you'll get your pharmacare deal.”