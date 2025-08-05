Liberals 'not serious' about fixing Canada's crime problem

A spate of high-profile crimes has drawn attention to Canada's lax justice system, with dangerous offenders regularly released back onto the streets.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals have promised to address the issue, but given the party was responsible for the existing problems, can Canadians trust the government to fix the issue?

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Drea Humphrey weighed in.

“The Liberals are all about bail reform all of a sudden, Drea, do you smell a rat here?” asked David.

“It's long overdue, but I will take what little we can get,” Drea stated in reply. “There's a lot happening at once out there, but not enough” she said, noting a recent police sting that saw 1,110 men seeking to buy sex from a minor, leading to 85 arrests and charges against 165.

“It's getting more and more violent, more and more unsafe, and the Liberals...” Drea sighed, exasperated, “We need more than just that.”

The federal government was “clearly not serious” in addressing crime, David added. “I'll believe it when I see it.”