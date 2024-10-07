Liberals outraged over Poilievre calling alleged cop shooter 'dirtbag'

Liberal MPs were up in arms last week in the House of Commons, taking issue with comments made by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. Except instead of taking issue with one of Poilievre's ideas, the Liberals were angered by the Opposition leader's remarks about a man charged with shooting a police officer in Toronto.

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, host Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to this latest example of showing just how out of touch the Trudeau Liberals have become.

After looking at comments from Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, who suggested she would “never ever consider” calling Canadians names, Sheila was astounded.

“He called a cop shooter a 'dirtbag,' and she's like, how dare you talk poorly of Canadians.” Sheila said.

“Excuse me? First of all, this guy is a dirtbag, allegedly, if he shot a cop, which evidence is pretty strong that he did,” she continued.

“But are you not the party of the racist, homophobic, fringe radical, extremists? That's what your leader called Canadians. You know, wondered if we should even have a place in Canadian society for anybody who thought differently about COVID restrictions. You know, should we even allow these people in our society?”

