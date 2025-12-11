Liberals reject Poilievre's oil pipeline motion after agreeing to MOU with Alberta

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, Keith Wilson, and Wyatt Claypool reacted to Liberal MPs rejecting a Conservative motion calling for a new oil pipeline from Alberta to B.C.

Citing the recent memorandum of understanding between Alberta and the federal government, Poilievre's motion called on MPs to support a new oil pipeline to the Pacific Ocean.

The motion was defeated 196 to 139 on Tuesday in the House of Commons, with the NDP, Green Party, and Bloc siding with the Liberals.

"I was genuinely shocked when the Liberals voted against their own MOU ... it's a motion ... they're complaining 'oh my goodness it's missing language from the MOU, why don't you just throw the entire MOU as a bill or a motion'," said Claypool.

"I'm like no, no, no, you have to vote on the idea. Should a pipeline be made, that's all we want to know from you guys. Do you believe in a pipeline being built. And they couldn't organize their own people to do that, which probably demonstrates the Liberal Party isn't as unified as you think," he continued.

Wilson also chimed in: "All of this illustrates how broken Canada is. We shouldn't have investment decisions restricted from others in our country and outside of our country who want to invest in creating jobs here for our communities."

"We shouldn't be putting ridiculous barriers in front of them with nonsensical gender screening requirements for projects as is required under the Impact Assessment Act," he added.

Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney recently signed a memorandum of understanding to support the construction of a new oil pipeline to the B.C. coast. However critics point out a pipeline may not actually materialize until 2040 or later, while the agreement requires Alberta to increase its industrial carbon taxes by April of 2026.

Carney has also said that a pipeline project would have to be first approved by the government of B.C. and First Nations before proceeding, effectively giving them a veto over any new project.