Liberals reject strengthening self-defence laws in Canada

Liberal MP Ruby Sahota confirmed the federal government has no intention of supporting legal protections for Canadians who act in self-defence during home invasions.

“We don't want to create a system where people feel they have the right to shoot and kill somebody,” Sahota told a reporter during a press conference alongside Peel police.

SELF-DEFENCE: MP @RubySahotaLIB confirms the Liberal government will not support legal protections for Canadians acting in self-defence in the case of violent home invasion. "We don't want to create a system where people feel they have the right to shoot and kill somebody." 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dCZL30smkr — CCFR/CCDAF (@CCFR_CCDAF) March 16, 2026

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie said the Liberals were, yet again, on the wrong side of an important issue.

“I love what Pierre Poilievre had to say after a few high-profile home invasions,” David said, recalling the Conservative leader's pledge to “fix” self-defence laws by removing the caveat regarding “excessive force or unnecessary force, which nobody can define.”

Referring to an incident from Lindsay, Ont. where a man defended himself from an intruder armed with a crossbow, David said Canada's current legal framework is “insane.”

Granting homeowners the right to use lethal force during a break in is “the right call,” he added.

“What are you talking about,” Alexa said in response to MP Sahota's comments.

If someone, especially an armed criminal, enters into an individual's private dwelling, then that person “should have the right to reply and defend myself and the people who live under my roof,” she said.

The justice system put in place by the Liberals is also releasing more dangerous offenders back onto the streets, putting ordinary citizens in at risk, Alexa continued.

“They should have the right to defend themselves,” she said, slamming politicians like Sahota for not “living in our reality.”