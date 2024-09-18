Liberals run out of longtime Quebec stronghold in byelection defeat
Another byelection in a safe Liberal riding, and another humiliating defeat — Ezra Levant shares his thoughts on what this latest loss means for the Trudeau Liberals.
The Trudeau Liberals suffered a second humiliating defeat in a longtime stronghold, this time losing the Montreal riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun to the Bloc Quebecois. Much like the Toronto riding the Liberals lost in June, the seat was one of the safest in the country for the party.
On Tuesday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at what this latest blow to the Liberals means for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ailing government.
Speaking about how byelections are a chance for the public to express their dislike for the current government, Ezra said the degree of dislike people have for the Trudeau Liberals is on a new level from past politicians:
But the depth of the hatred for the Liberal Party is something we haven't seen before. Justin Trudeau lives in his own world now. I really believe that he follows his father's mantra. I don't know if you remember, but Pierre Elliot Trudeau, his dad, once said that MPs are nobody a hundred yards off of Parliament Hill.
And I hate to say it, that's right. There's 338 MPs, how many of them would you recognize if you bumped into them?
The answer is pretty few, because Parliament itself has fewer and fewer powers as it's all absorbed by the PMO. There's a couple of cabinet ministers who are good for show and tell, but the number of people who actually make decisions is very small. And most of them are not MPs.
So, if you're a regular MP, you're going to be terrified by what you saw last night.
