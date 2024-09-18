Liberals run out of longtime Quebec stronghold in byelection defeat

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

The Trudeau Liberals suffered a second humiliating defeat in a longtime stronghold, this time losing the Montreal riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun to the Bloc Quebecois. Much like the Toronto riding the Liberals lost in June, the seat was one of the safest in the country for the party.

On Tuesday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at what this latest blow to the Liberals means for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ailing government.

Speaking about how byelections are a chance for the public to express their dislike for the current government, Ezra said the degree of dislike people have for the Trudeau Liberals is on a new level from past politicians: