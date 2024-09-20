Trudeau Liberals spend nearly $3 million attending international film, music festivals

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) discussed the Trudeau government's exorbitant spending on international film and music festivals.

The Liberals reportedly spent almost $3 million from January 2023 to May 2024 attending ritzy film and music festivals including the Oscars, the Cannes Film Festival in France, and the Berlinale film festival in Germany.

As detailed by the CTF, Federal Director Franco Terrazzano criticized the government for its excessive spending on the international festivals while Canadians struggle at home.

“Government bureaucrats spent $175,000 a month partying it up at international film and music festivals,” he said. “In what world does it make sense for bureaucrats to blow millions of taxpayer dollars on festivals when the government is more than a trillion dollars in debt and record numbers of Canadians are lining up at food banks?”

The Trudeau government reportedly spent $97,000 on a "Canada House" at the 2023 South by Southwest festival in Australia. The feds also spent $9,930 on “umbrella stand coordinator services," at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in France.

Speaking about wasteful government spending, Terrazzano said, "It proves to me that the government either doesn't know or just doesn't care about how hard people actually work for the money they earn and the taxes they pay."