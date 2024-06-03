Liberals to offer foreign caregivers permanent residence in Canada

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Permanent residency will be offered to caregivers coming to Canada to look after children, seniors, and disabled people once they arrive under two new pilot programs, Immigration Minister Marc Miller will announce on Monday.

The programs are enhanced versions of two programs expiring on June 17. They will put nannies, child-care and home support workers on a fast track to obtaining their permanent residencies.

Caregivers working for organizations providing temporary or part-time care to those recovering from injury or illness will also benefit from the programs, which Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will make permanent.

The IRCC says it will admit at least 15,000 caregivers as permanent residents in the coming two years as part of Canada's total immigration targets.

"Caregivers play a critical role in supporting Canadian families and our programs need to reflect their invaluable contributions," Miller said in a statement, reports The Globe and Mail. "As we work to implement a permanent caregivers program, these two new pilots will not only improve support for caregivers, but also provide families with the quality care they deserve."

The programs, titled the Home Child Care Provider Pilot and the Home Support Worker Pilot, will allow qualified caregivers and their family members to come to Canada with the intended goal of becoming a permanent resident.

The rule requires that the caregiver pass a level-5 English language test, which is higher than the level needed to obtain citizenship.

They must also have worked for two years, and have at least one year of post secondary education or the equivalent.

Caregivers will need to have an offer from a full-time home-care job to qualify, as well as meeting language requirements, and have recent, relevant work experience.

"This pathway means that caregivers can more easily find proper work with reliable employers and have a clear, straightforward access to permanent-resident status as soon as they arrive in Canada," said the IRCC.